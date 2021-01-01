About this product

I Want My Roses - A metaphor translated thru art – “Love, Feel, and Do” before we are gone.



Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) portrays the little time we have on this planet. The artwork depicts ABH’s signature skull, representing its what’s beneath our skin, “zoom” wording to signify how short and precious life is. The brain within the skull symbolizes the mind and the ability to feel emotions. “I want my roses while I can smell them,” is a literature phrase meaning I want to feel love and appreciate it while I still can. The exuberant amount of color and texture depicts the beauties of life.



This artwork brings light to the greatest importance in life. To give and receive love. ABH brings this essential intelligence to the world.



The Canvas to Reality series works with the artist who stands for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. Where the artist is free of expression, living their lives, loving what they do and doing what they love. Work is life and life is work.



-Limited Edition

-Wearable Art

-I Want My Roses Artwork

-100% Synthetic

-Canvas to Reality Series