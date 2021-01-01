About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.



Mister Cartoon released Scrappy & Frenchie artwork depicting his outlook on life. "I've been to the highest end hotels and to the lowest shady motels," said Mister Cartoon.



In both, the Scrapyard 3 legged dog and the Frenchie prim and proper poodle represent their own beauty.



Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop

100% cotton

Mister Cartoon original art

White

S-XXL

No returns on collaboration capsules