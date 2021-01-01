Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.
Mister Cartoon released Scrappy & Frenchie artwork depicting his outlook on life. "I've been to the highest end hotels and to the lowest shady motels," said Mister Cartoon.
In both, the Scrapyard 3 legged dog and the Frenchie prim and proper poodle represent their own beauty.
Learn more about the drop here.
Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
100% cotton
Mister Cartoon original art
White
S-XXL
No returns on collaboration capsules
Mister Cartoon released Scrappy & Frenchie artwork depicting his outlook on life. "I've been to the highest end hotels and to the lowest shady motels," said Mister Cartoon.
In both, the Scrapyard 3 legged dog and the Frenchie prim and proper poodle represent their own beauty.
Learn more about the drop here.
Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
100% cotton
Mister Cartoon original art
White
S-XXL
No returns on collaboration capsules
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!