The Retro Striped Tee is one of our favorites. With its bright, colorful, and playful colors, the Retro Striped tee brings us back to the 90's era. The color palette in each yarn dye tee was artistically selected drawing inspiration of skate, as well as Sesame Street colors of Bert and Ernie.



The Retro Striped tee is a youthful classic made of plush fabric. Each tee features a multiple stripe design, with an embroidered tango logo on the center chest.



- Classic fit shirt

- 100% Cotton fabric

- Embroidery Logo

- Yarn Dye