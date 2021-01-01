About this product

Our Tango Hotel Pin Up Boxer Brief is designed for optimal breathability, smart tech, and creative expression.



The "Pin Up Boxer Brief" is constructed of smart tech - performance materials, with a supportive pouch, 4 way stretch, wicking, and strong waistband. It's Time to Change...Pin Up.



Product Features:



-92% Polyester, 8% spandex.

-Soft + Durable Tango Hotel Signature Waistband

-Seamless Back

-Wicking

-Engineered panelling to keep in place and avoid bunching

-Leg binding provides stability on the leg without causing discomfort