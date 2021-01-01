Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
The Reflective Crew Sweatshirt in black by Tango Hotel is your new fashion core piece in heavyweight fleece. The heritage crewneck features a fleece heavier than your typical crew, Tango Hotel logo drawcord tips and a Tango Hotel Collection, THC reflective applique across the chest.
- Crew sweatshirt
- Heavyweight fleece
- THC reflective applique
- Signature logo waistband
- Black
- XS-XXL
- Crew sweatshirt
- Heavyweight fleece
- THC reflective applique
- Signature logo waistband
- Black
- XS-XXL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!