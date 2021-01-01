About this product

The ThC Block Capsule was released part of the Tango Athletics Collection. Inspired by the 90's with the retro colors and by the periodic table, the ThC Block capsule takes cut and sew to another level.



Combining multi media, nylon sewn onto the cotton sleeves, with contrasting colors, and colorblock body, the tee takes the meaning of cut and sew to a new level. The ThC Block Logo is printed onto a Nylon Panel that is sewn on the center chest. The shirt side panels are also made of nylon.



ThC Periodic Logo

Multimedia Paneling

Heavy Cotton Base with Nylon Paneling