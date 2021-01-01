About this product

The Triple Threat Casual Pant takes the preppy American lifestyle, and add some spice to it. The light weight pant comes in a crisp classic fit, with a left-back pocket, zipper side pockets, and logo drawstring. The woven pant combines three different plaids to make a unique pattern. The Triple Threat pant is lightweight, breezy, with relaxed comfort.



The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics.



-Classic Fit

-100% cotton

-Imported