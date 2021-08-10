Tao Gardens exclusive, pheno selected in house, bred by Cannarado. This unique strain comes through as a nostalgic profile for the veteran smokers and a refreshing experience for the new age cannabis consumers.

STRENGTH- 23.03% THC

​LINEAGE- Giesel x Legend OG

​TASTING NOTES- Sour Fuel, New Rubber, Subtle Citrus

​TERPENES- 3.49% Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophylene

​EFFECTS- Heavy Body, Relaxing, Euphoric