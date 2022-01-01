The one and only GG clone #4 from the patented genetics out of California. This loud strain can hit you from a mile away with its abrasively strong nose and high resin content.

STRENGTH- 27.91% THC

​LINEAGE- Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, Chocolate Diesel

​TASTING NOTES- Earthy, Pungent, Coffee

​TERPENES- 3.27% B-Caryophyllene, B- Myrcene, Limonene

​EFFECTS- Strong Euphoria, Cerebral, Heavy