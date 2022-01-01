About this product
The one and only GG clone #4 from the patented genetics out of California. This loud strain can hit you from a mile away with its abrasively strong nose and high resin content.
STRENGTH- 27.91% THC
LINEAGE- Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, Chocolate Diesel
TASTING NOTES- Earthy, Pungent, Coffee
TERPENES- 3.27% B-Caryophyllene, B- Myrcene, Limonene
EFFECTS- Strong Euphoria, Cerebral, Heavy
