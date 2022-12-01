- 1500mg of CBD (60 servings)

- 1oz glass bottle with measured dropper

- Full-Spectrum

- Treat as a daily supplement

- Time-Release, takes 30 - 90 minutes



Our Full-Spectrum CBD Anytime Tincture is sure to provide you with some stability in the morning, afternoon, or evening. The time-release formula, takes 30 - 90 minutes.