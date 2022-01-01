About this product
- 500mg of CBD
- 5oz bottle
- Full-Spectrum
- CBD helps to soften & hydrate dry skin
- Nourishment for even the most sensitive skin
Our Daily Lotion infused with CBD nourishes and hydrates even the most sensitive and dry skin. Remember to apply it liberally to targeted areas, massaging into skin until absorbed.
About this brand
Tap Root Fields
Tap Root Fields sells environmentally friendly CBD & farm stand products that can be used everyday