About this product
- 3000mg of CBD/CBG per bottle (118 total servings)
- 4oz glass bottle with a measured dropper
- Full-Spectrum
- Fast-Acting
- Sugar-free
- Combine with food or drink
- Consume during the day to calm your nerves
Our full-spectrum, versatile and fast-acting Daytime Nano-Tincture makes it easy to enjoy your daily CBD & CBG. Potently crafted to help manage stress & anxiety during the day. Mix in a daily smoothie, coffee, or even guacamole!
About this brand
Tap Root Fields
Tap Root Fields sells environmentally friendly CBD & farm stand products that can be used everyday