- Packaged in 1/8th of an ounce (3.5 grams)
- 13.8% CBD content, under .3% D9-THC
- Organically Grown in Skaneateles
- Aroma of peppery blood oranges & relays citrusy notes
- Two main terpenes are Myrcene & Alpha-Pinene
Grown organically, Orange Peel is a CBD strain that has an aroma of peppery blood oranges and it relays citrusy notes. Great for enjoying at night or get creative by making your own CBD infused foods/drinks.
About this brand
Tap Root Fields
Tap Root Fields sells environmentally friendly CBD & farm stand products that can be used everyday