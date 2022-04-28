- Packaged in 1/8th of an ounce (3.5 grams)

- 13.8% CBD content, under .3% D9-THC

- Organically Grown in Skaneateles

- Aroma of peppery blood oranges & relays citrusy notes

- Two main terpenes are Myrcene & Alpha-Pinene



Grown organically, Orange Peel is a CBD strain that has an aroma of peppery blood oranges and it relays citrusy notes. Great for enjoying at night or get creative by making your own CBD infused foods/drinks.