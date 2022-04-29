About this product
- 500mg of CBD
- Easy to carry 1.8oz balm stick
- Full-Spectrum
- Great for targeting local discomfort
Our Joint Buddy absorbs into the skin, and is great for targeting local discomfort from achy joints to general soreness. Our favorite part of the joint buddy is you never need to get your hands dirty while applying.
About this brand
Tap Root Fields
Tap Root Fields sells environmentally friendly CBD & farm stand products that can be used everyday