- 3000mg of CBD/CBN per bottle (118 total servings)

- 4oz glass bottle with measure dropper

- Full-Spectrum

- Fast-Acting

- Sugar-free

- Combine with food or drink

- Consume during the night to fall asleep quickly



Our full-spectrum, versatile and fast-acting Nighttime Nano-Tincture makes it easy to enjoy your nightly CBD & CBN. Crafted to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. Mix in nightly tea, or beverage.