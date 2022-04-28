About this product
- 500mg of CBD
- 5oz bottle
- Full-Spectrum
- Reef-Safe
- 30 SPF broad-spectrum protection against burning UVB & aging UVA rays
- Provides all-day hydration
Our CBD-infused, Reef-Safe Sunscreen is formulated for all skin types. It provides broad-spectrum protection against burning UVB and aging UVA rays, both of which can cause redness and inflammation. Provides all-day hydration.
About this brand
Tap Root Fields
Tap Root Fields sells environmentally friendly CBD & farm stand products that can be used everyday