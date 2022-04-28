- 500mg of CBD

- 5oz bottle

- Full-Spectrum

- Reef-Safe

- 30 SPF broad-spectrum protection against burning UVB & aging UVA rays

- Provides all-day hydration



Our CBD-infused, Reef-Safe Sunscreen is formulated for all skin types. It provides broad-spectrum protection against burning UVB and aging UVA rays, both of which can cause redness and inflammation. Provides all-day hydration.