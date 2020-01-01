 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Tar Heal Pharms
Tar Heal Pharms Cover Photo

Tar Heal Pharms

Natural Solutions for a Healthy Lifestyle

Love Educating the Charlotte NC area about the benefits of CBDs
Love Educating the Charlotte NC area about the benefits of CBDs
Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed. We use USDA Certified Organic Hemp!
Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed. We use USDA Certified Organic Hemp!
My name is Matt Houser and I am super passionate about cannabis, CBDs and helping people!
My name is Matt Houser and I am super passionate about cannabis, CBDs and helping people!

About Tar Heal Pharms

We are a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products here in the Charlotte, NC area. Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed using patented machines. We cold press USDA Certified Organic hemp buds and seeds creating a one ingredient oil. We never use harmful heat, solvents or CO2 to extract and don't add any additional ingredients, flavors, preservatives or additives. All terpenes, chlorophyll and phytonutrients are left intact. We are dedicated to searching for minimal ingredients, healthy processes, and effective results. We are passionate about cannabis and spreading its good word and benefits to all! Visit our RETAIL Location LIFTED at 512B 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206!

Beauty

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States, North Carolina