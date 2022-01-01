Tar Heal Pharms has created a superfood of the highest quality. We have combined 100mg of our full-spectrum cold-pressed CBD oil with locally sourced honey from Dancing Bees Farm.



We have combined the honey (known for naturally helping with low energy, sleep problems and seasonal allergies) with the highest quality CBD oil (helping with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, and a number of other things when used regularly) to make this amazing product.