The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.



Our 10:1 gummies come in assorted flavors with an assortment of benefits. 20 gummies containing 50mg of CBD and 5mg of strain-specific THC are here to give you a gentle high with a powerful dose of CBD.



Flavors included: Pineapple, Kiwi Strawberry, Watermelon, Tropical Punch, and Blue Raspberry



Hybrid | 50mg CBD 5mg THC each | 1000mg CBD 100mg THC total



20 Gummies



Some dispensary partners may still be selling through CO2 inventory. Be sure to check with your budtender what rosin strains they have available.

