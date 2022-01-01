About this product
The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.
If you’re seeking elevated benefits without too elevated of a high, look no further. Our Raspberry Lemonade gummies deliver a 1mg micro-dose of THC alongside 50mg of CBD.
Hybrid | 50mg CBD 1mg THC each | 500mg CBD 10mg THC total
10 Gummies
About this brand
TasteBudz
Intentionally Crafted Since 2017
At TasteBudz we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium edible experience. Always made from scratch, our gourmet gummies are infused with our true-to-the-plant extracts to deliver each strains’ distinctive benefits in quality craft batches.
