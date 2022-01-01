About this product
The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.
Find a state of balance with our Green Apple gummies. This cannabinoid blend will soothe your mind and body by taking you on a journey back to equilibrium.
Hybrid | 5mg CBC 5mg CBG 2.5mg THC each | 100mg CBC 100mg CBG | 50mg THC total
20 Gummies
Effect: Balancing | Restorative | Soothing
About this brand
TasteBudz
Intentionally Crafted Since 2017
At TasteBudz we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium edible experience. Always made from scratch, our gourmet gummies are infused with our true-to-the-plant extracts to deliver each strains’ distinctive benefits in quality craft batches.
