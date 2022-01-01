The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.



Find a state of balance with our Green Apple gummies. This cannabinoid blend will soothe your mind and body by taking you on a journey back to equilibrium.



Hybrid | 5mg CBC 5mg CBG 2.5mg THC each | 100mg CBC 100mg CBG | 50mg THC total



20 Gummies



Effect: Balancing | Restorative | Soothing