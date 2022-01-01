About this product
The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.
Our multi-cannabinoid Daily Rituals will vitalize mind and body to get you ready for anything the day brings. Unlock your endocannabinoid system’s full potential.
Sativa | 2mg THCV 2mg CBC 2mg CBG 2mg CBD 2mg THC each | 20mg THCV 20mg CBC 20mg CBG 20mg CBD 20mg THC total
10 Gummies
Effect: Unique | Uplifting | Synergistic
About this brand
TasteBudz
Intentionally Crafted Since 2017
At TasteBudz we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium edible experience. Always made from scratch, our gourmet gummies are infused with our true-to-the-plant extracts to deliver each strains’ distinctive benefits in quality craft batches.
