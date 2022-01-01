The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.



Our Palisade Peach gummies are here to give you that little bit of get up and go to conquer the day and leave the munchies in the dust. Find the energy and focus you deserve while you turn your to-do list into a “ta-dah!” list.



Sativa | 5mg THCV 5mg THC | 50mg THCV 50mg THC total



10 Gummies



Effect: Focused | Energetic | Active