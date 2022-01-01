About this product
The TasteBudz C-Suite line of gummies was intentionally crafted to bring you the elevated benefits of functional cannabinoids.
Our Palisade Peach gummies are here to give you that little bit of get up and go to conquer the day and leave the munchies in the dust. Find the energy and focus you deserve while you turn your to-do list into a “ta-dah!” list.
Sativa | 5mg THCV 5mg THC | 50mg THCV 50mg THC total
10 Gummies
Effect: Focused | Energetic | Active
About this brand
TasteBudz
Intentionally Crafted Since 2017
At TasteBudz we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium edible experience. Always made from scratch, our gourmet gummies are infused with our true-to-the-plant extracts to deliver each strains’ distinctive benefits in quality craft batches.
