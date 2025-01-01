We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Telluride Bud Company
"Change Your Altitude"
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Telluride Bud Company products
34 products
Flower
Pokeberry
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 18.69%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Sour 91 Pie #3
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 26.25%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Reba
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 23.21%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Grape Krypt
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 19.85%
CBD 0%
Shake
Huckleberry Trim
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 25.32%
CBD 0%
Flower
Slazerbeam Trim
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 22.07%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Lime Haze
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 16.88%
Flower
Truth Serum
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 17.78%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bruce Banner
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Ice Cream Man
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 19.38%
CBD 0%
Flower
Afghani
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 22.76%
CBD 0%
Shake
Afghani (Trim)
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 22.76%
CBD 0%
Flower
Spec Ops
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 26.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Flo
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 18.21%
CBD 0%
Flower
Telluride Gold - Aloha Limone
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 29.19%
Flower
Durban Kush
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 18.79%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mandarin Sunset
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 17.39%
CBD 0%
Flower
Flo Limone
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 24.56%
Shake
Bazookies #5 Shake
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 15.07%
CBD 0%
Flower
Slazerbeam
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Lemon Poison
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 15.42%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jiboo
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 16.45%
CBD 0%
Flower
Member Berry
by Telluride Bud Company
THC 17.74%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Telluride Bud Company
Catalog