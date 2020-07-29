Temple Extracts
ACDC
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
ACDC is known for being a sativa dominant effects, and a High CBD strain. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility uses a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
