Temple Extracts
Fire OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Hybrid strain known for being the most potent of the OG strains, the effects tend to be relaxed and euphoric. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!