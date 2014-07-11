Temple Extracts
Goo PAX Pod
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
This Indica provides deep physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy, delivered alongside a fruity, blueberry flavor with earthy and sour notes. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Goo effects
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
