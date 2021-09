About this product

Our GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) will leave you happily glued to your couch. This Hybrid is known to be heavy handed, so don't plan on going anywhere any time soon. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.