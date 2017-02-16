Temple Extracts
Grand Hindu
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Grand Hindu's effects include full body relaxation, and will sooth your mind to sleep. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Grand Hindu effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!