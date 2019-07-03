Temple Extracts
Presidential OG
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
This Indica strain hits hard and fast with a sedative effect that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
