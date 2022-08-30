– Full spectrum hemp extract

– 30 gummies per bottle

– 25MG per gummy

– 750MG total

– Formulated with natural ingredients

– Vegan

– Gluten free

– Made from TN hemp

– No artificial flavors



Conveniently sized for on-the-go dosing, our Blueberry gummies are a sweet way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy is packed with 25MG of CBD from full spectrum hemp extract and all-natural, antioxidant-packed blueberry juice.



These vegan and gluten-free gummies are made with hemp grown on Tennessee farms, and contain the full range of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavinoids found in hemp plants.



Suggested Use

This bottle contains 30 full spectrum gummies (1 gummy per serving). Adults take 1-2 servings daily. Consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications. Not intended for use by children



Ingredients:

Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate, Natural Flavoring/coloring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate



LAB RESULTS (COA)

LabCanna, maker of TenneCBD, is dedicated to providing the safest, cleanest products. This is why we provide lab results (COAs) from every batch of TenneCBD products we produce. These can be found on each products page at labcanna.com.



TenneCBD hemp products are made in small batches year round. Products made with ingredients grown in nature can vary from batch to batch. TenneCBD products are made without additives, dyes, or artificial ingredients and may vary in color.