About this product
– Full spectrum hemp extract
– 30 gummies per bottle
– 25MG per gummy
– 750MG total
– Formulated with natural ingredients
– Vegan
– Gluten free
– Made from TN hemp
– No artificial flavors
Conveniently sized for on-the-go dosing, our Blueberry gummies are a sweet way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy is packed with 25MG of CBD from full spectrum hemp extract and all-natural, antioxidant-packed blueberry juice.
These vegan and gluten-free gummies are made with hemp grown on Tennessee farms, and contain the full range of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavinoids found in hemp plants.
Suggested Use
This bottle contains 30 full spectrum gummies (1 gummy per serving). Adults take 1-2 servings daily. Consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications. Not intended for use by children
Ingredients:
Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate, Natural Flavoring/coloring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate
LAB RESULTS (COA)
LabCanna, maker of TenneCBD, is dedicated to providing the safest, cleanest products. This is why we provide lab results (COAs) from every batch of TenneCBD products we produce. These can be found on each products page at labcanna.com.
TenneCBD hemp products are made in small batches year round. Products made with ingredients grown in nature can vary from batch to batch. TenneCBD products are made without additives, dyes, or artificial ingredients and may vary in color.
– 30 gummies per bottle
– 25MG per gummy
– 750MG total
– Formulated with natural ingredients
– Vegan
– Gluten free
– Made from TN hemp
– No artificial flavors
Conveniently sized for on-the-go dosing, our Blueberry gummies are a sweet way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy is packed with 25MG of CBD from full spectrum hemp extract and all-natural, antioxidant-packed blueberry juice.
These vegan and gluten-free gummies are made with hemp grown on Tennessee farms, and contain the full range of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavinoids found in hemp plants.
Suggested Use
This bottle contains 30 full spectrum gummies (1 gummy per serving). Adults take 1-2 servings daily. Consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications. Not intended for use by children
Ingredients:
Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate, Natural Flavoring/coloring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate
LAB RESULTS (COA)
LabCanna, maker of TenneCBD, is dedicated to providing the safest, cleanest products. This is why we provide lab results (COAs) from every batch of TenneCBD products we produce. These can be found on each products page at labcanna.com.
TenneCBD hemp products are made in small batches year round. Products made with ingredients grown in nature can vary from batch to batch. TenneCBD products are made without additives, dyes, or artificial ingredients and may vary in color.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TenneCBD™
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD™, is made with hemp grown, manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we work to produce custom formulated products, and premium smokable hemp to offer fast-acting and effective results. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.
Formulated for adventure 🥾
Formulated for adventure 🥾