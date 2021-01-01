About this product

TenneCBD Pet Plus is designed as a full spectrum tincture specifically formulated to give your dog, cat or other mammalian family member an adequate dose of relief. Our uniquely blended formula combines pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, natural flavoring, and our signature distilled MCT for fast absorption and an irresistible taste. Available in 500 mg or 1000 mg.



By reducing the amount of THC present, without compromising the benefits of a natural whole-plant extract, we have taken into consideration that many animals are acutely sensitive to THC and present to you the first line of products designed with this in mind.