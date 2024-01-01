About this product
Our flower comes in 3.5 or 7-gram jars and is offered in 3 strains:
Sativa
Hybrid
Indica
Our Moon Rocks, crafted from premium hemp, are carefully coated with a layer of pure delta 8 THC oil and then rolled in kief for an extra layer of potency. Terpboys Moon Rocks Sativa are an uber-potent, uber-affordable way to get an out-of-this-world high for those seeking a macrodose of the interstellar variety.
Sativa
Hybrid
Indica
Our Moon Rocks, crafted from premium hemp, are carefully coated with a layer of pure delta 8 THC oil and then rolled in kief for an extra layer of potency. Terpboys Moon Rocks Sativa are an uber-potent, uber-affordable way to get an out-of-this-world high for those seeking a macrodose of the interstellar variety.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Terp Boys
Welcome to Terp Boys, your ultimate destination for premium Delta-8/9 and hemp-derived products that redefine wellness and elevate lifestyles. At Terp Boys, we're committed to providing the highest quality, lab-tested products crafted from the finest organic hemp extracts.
Our diverse selection of Delta-8/9 offerings includes an array of indulgent treats such as gummies, chocolates, and vape cartridges, as well as potent tinctures and concentrates. Each product is meticulously formulated to deliver the perfect balance of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience every time.
What sets Terp Boys apart is our unwavering dedication to quality and transparency. We source our hemp from trusted local growers and subject every batch to rigorous third-party testing to guarantee purity, potency, and safety. With Terp Boys, you can trust that you're getting nothing but the best, every step of the way.
But Terp Boys is more than just a provider of premium hemp products—we're a community dedicated to wellness, exploration, and empowerment. Our mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives through education, advocacy, and access to high-quality hemp-derived products.
Join the Terp Boys family today and experience the difference for yourself. Whether you're seeking relaxation, relief, or inspiration, we have everything you need to elevate your wellness journey to new heights.
Experience the Terp Boys difference and discover a world of wellness, one cannabinoid at a time.
Our diverse selection of Delta-8/9 offerings includes an array of indulgent treats such as gummies, chocolates, and vape cartridges, as well as potent tinctures and concentrates. Each product is meticulously formulated to deliver the perfect balance of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience every time.
What sets Terp Boys apart is our unwavering dedication to quality and transparency. We source our hemp from trusted local growers and subject every batch to rigorous third-party testing to guarantee purity, potency, and safety. With Terp Boys, you can trust that you're getting nothing but the best, every step of the way.
But Terp Boys is more than just a provider of premium hemp products—we're a community dedicated to wellness, exploration, and empowerment. Our mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives through education, advocacy, and access to high-quality hemp-derived products.
Join the Terp Boys family today and experience the difference for yourself. Whether you're seeking relaxation, relief, or inspiration, we have everything you need to elevate your wellness journey to new heights.
Experience the Terp Boys difference and discover a world of wellness, one cannabinoid at a time.
License(s)
- PA, US: EIN 86-3915353
Notice a problem?Report this item