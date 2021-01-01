Loading…
Logo for the brand Terp Stix

Terp Stix

Blue Dream x Strawberry Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Blueberry ~ Haze:
Blue Dream produce effects that balance full-body relaxation with light cerebral invigoration. New and advanced users alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which gently eases the consumer into a neutral euphoria.
