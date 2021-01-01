About this product

This powerful clear gel infused with 500mg hemp isolate extract contains soothing menthol and utilizes cryotherapy for rapid penetration. It provides temporary relief from minor aches and pains of sore muscles and joints associated with; arthritis, backache, strains, and sprains.



Suggested Use: Rub a thin layer over affected areas not more than 4 times daily; massage not necessary. Do not apply to open wounds. Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes.

This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive.

Ingredients: Amino Methyl Propanol, Arnica Montana, Boswella Serrata Extarct, Cannabinoid Hemp Isolate Extract, Carbomer, Glycerin USP, LLIEX Paraguariensis Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol USP, Propylene Glycol USP, Methyl Paraben, Purified Water, Zeodent.