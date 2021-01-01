About this product

Terpen Sensitive Skin Massage & Body Oil infused with 500mg pure hemp isolate extract provides just the right balance of light, velvety smooth, non-greasy formula with long-lasting slip and gliding action. Experience soothing relief of muscle pain, soreness, spasms and inflammation, while your skin feels nourished and healthy.



Suggested Use: Gently massage on the skin. Recommended for all-over use. Apply as needed. Ideal for post workout recovery and on sore muscles. For external use only. Do not apply on broken skin or open wounds. Avoid Contact with eyes and mucous membranes

This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive.

Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Fruit Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil.