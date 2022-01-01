5mg THC : 5mg CBD per piece | 100mg THC : 100mg CBD total



CONFECTION NOTES: Our new and improved Terra Almond CBD boasts the same rich, crunchy, sweet and salty taste you crave- with a newly balanced formula you’re guaranteed to adore. Each delectable dark chocolate bite is handcrafted with 5MG of CBD and 5MG of THC to bring you back to alignment in the most delicious way possible.



INGREDIENTS; Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Dry Roasted Almonds, Cannabis Extract, Sea Salt, Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor WONF, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.