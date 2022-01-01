About this product
5mg THC : 5mg CBD per piece | 100mg THC : 100mg CBD total
CONFECTION NOTES: Our new and improved Terra Almond CBD boasts the same rich, crunchy, sweet and salty taste you crave- with a newly balanced formula you’re guaranteed to adore. Each delectable dark chocolate bite is handcrafted with 5MG of CBD and 5MG of THC to bring you back to alignment in the most delicious way possible.
INGREDIENTS; Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Dry Roasted Almonds, Cannabis Extract, Sea Salt, Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor WONF, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.
About this brand
Terra
These handcrafted, best-selling chocolate-covered bites are the perfect pairing of art and science in edible form. In 2014, Kiva launched Terra Bites, an innovative confection whose convenient, delicious, and ultra-shareable format soon made them one of California’s most popular edibles for multiple years running. Like Kiva's Bars, every Terra Bite is made of sustainably-sourced cacao infused with cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience.