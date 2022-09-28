About this product
5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces
CONFECTION NOTES: Using a traditional 24-hour panning process, dried US-grown blueberries are dusted with cocoa powder and finished with a generous coating of delicious milk chocolate. Every bite is polished to sweet, tart, irresistible perfection.
INGREDIENTS; Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cultivated Blueberry (Sugar, Blueberry, Sunflower Oil), Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.
About this brand
Terra
These handcrafted, best-selling chocolate-covered bites are the perfect pairing of art and science in edible form. In 2014, Kiva launched Terra Bites, an innovative confection whose convenient, delicious, and ultra-shareable format soon made them one of California’s most popular edibles for multiple years running. Like Kiva's Bars, every Terra Bite is made of sustainably-sourced cacao infused with cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
