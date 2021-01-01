About this product

Lemon Sweet Skunk is a lively sativa that's sure to put a happy spring in your step! Crossed from Lemon and Island Sweet Skunk (a.k.a ISS), this strain delivers an energetic buzz that's accented by a tingly, pain-relieving body high. The frosty nugs give off a crisp, refreshing scent that's reminiscent of lemon-lime soda, and the flavorful smoke is sweet like caramelized sugar. This euphoric sativa guarantees energy and giggles all around! Comfortable and enjoyable, this strain is less likely than most other sativas to produce paranoia or edginess and is perfect for creating a relaxed and happy atmosphere for a good conversation or a fun outdoor activity.