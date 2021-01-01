Terrapin Care Station
Mob Boss
Say hello to our little bud! This cross of ChemDawg and Tang Tang has an earthy flavor with citrus notes. The effect is definitively Sativa, with a significant hybrid undertones. With Mob Boss, expect a soaring and optimistic high that is an offer you can't refuse! This strain won't necessarily turn you into Tony Montana, but it MAY convince you that someone should be making a movie about your adventures!
