TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD After Sun Renew & Rejuvenate - 40mg

About this product

How To Use: Apply on clean skin after sun exposure.

Description: A lightweight lotion, charged with an amino acid emollient system, with water binding capacity infused with 40mg of our purest Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil.
