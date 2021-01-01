CBD Age Fighting Cream - 20mg
About this product
How To Use:
Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use daily, morning and night.
Description:
Enjoy our CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells! Apple Stem Cells have been scientifically proven to show extraordinary longevity & regenerative properties for our skin.
Our Age Fighting Cream contains a blend of Apple Stem Cells, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 and Natural Hemp Oil to promote both vitality and longevity in our skin’s stem cells. Use daily for younger, tighter and brighter skin.
