TerraVida Online

CBD Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray - 20mg

About this product

How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray six (6) sprays into mouth as needed. For best results spray under tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use daily as dietary supplement.

Description: Our CBD Anti-Stress Oral Spray is designed to calm the mind and promote relaxation. Infused with a blend of CBD and organic ingredients it aids the body in relaxing and releasing stress.

*Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.
