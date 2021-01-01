CBD Brown Sugar Scrub - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: Begin with wet skin in the shower. Apply the Sugar Scrub in a circular motion, Rinse. Use once a week to exfoliate
Description: Use Our CBD BROWN SUGAR SCRUB to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the skin. Grains of sugar gently remove dead skin cells. Replenishes the skin with moisture while preparing the skin for better absorption of after bath moisturizers
