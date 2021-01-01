Loading…
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Brown Sugar Scrub - 50mg

About this product

How To Use: Begin with wet skin in the shower. Apply the Sugar Scrub in a circular motion, Rinse. Use once a week to exfoliate

Description: Use Our CBD BROWN SUGAR SCRUB to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the skin. Grains of sugar gently remove dead skin cells. Replenishes the skin with moisture while preparing the skin for better absorption of after bath moisturizers
