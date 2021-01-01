CBD Day Skin Reviver Cream - 20mg
About this product
How to Use:
Apply daily to a clean face & neck. Allow to dry before applying makeup. Use daily as needed for soft, fresh and smooth feeling.
Description:
Moisturize your skin with our light weight formula!
Our CBD Day Skin Reviver Cream absorbs quickly into the skin to provide much needed moisture and boost your skin’s radiance.
