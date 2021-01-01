Loading…
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Day Skin Reviver Cream - 20mg

About this product

How to Use:
Apply daily to a clean face & neck. Allow to dry before applying makeup. Use daily as needed for soft, fresh and smooth feeling.

Description:
Moisturize your skin with our light weight formula!
Our CBD Day Skin Reviver Cream absorbs quickly into the skin to provide much needed moisture and boost your skin’s radiance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!