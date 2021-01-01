Loading…
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Drops - 500mg

About this product

How To Use: Shake well. Take 1 serving (1ml) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Can be added to food, beverages or placed directly under tongue.

Description: Enjoy Hemp Extract Oil natural tincture. Our tinctures contain CBD and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Benefit from the whole plant including CBD, CBC and CBN. Tinctures are easily absorbed by the body.

Ingredients:
Coconut MCT oil (Carrier Oil) and Extracted Hemp Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!