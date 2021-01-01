CBD Face Cleanser - 20mg
About this product
How To Use:
Apply gently to a wet face in a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with a warm, damp cloth.
Description: Deeply clean your skin with our CBD Face Cleanser! This lightweight lotion cleans and replenishes face with natural extracts & CBD.
