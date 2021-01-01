Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Face Cleanser - 20mg

About this product

How To Use:
Apply gently to a wet face in a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with a warm, damp cloth.

Description: Deeply clean your skin with our CBD Face Cleanser! This lightweight lotion cleans and replenishes face with natural extracts & CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!