CBD Face Toner - 20mg
About this product
How to Use:
For best results, use after CBD Face Cleanser. Apply with cotton ball and sweep upwards over neck and face.
Description:
Hydrate your skin with our CBD Face Toner! Our CBD Face Toner is perfect for removing excess dirt from pores, while leaving skin clean and refreshed.
