About this product

How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray two (2) sprays into mouth 15 minutes before bedtime. For best results spray under the tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use once daily as a dietary supplement. Store in a cool dry place.

Description: Your well-needed rest can be accomplished using our CBD Good Night Sleep Oral Spray. Our CBD infused spray is combined with a special blend of CBD, melatonin and nutrients to help promote a long and restful sleep. * Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.