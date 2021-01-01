CBD Gummies - 100mg 5 pack
About this product
How To Use: As a dietary supplement, adults take one (1) gummy daily preferably with a meal or as recommended by a physician.
Description: Enjoy our tasty CBD GUMMIES, infused with the purest CBD Hemp Oil. Obtain the many benefits of CBD in a convenient, bite-size treat!
